How to Watch ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Premiere for Free on Fire TV, Roku, Amazon TV, and Mobile

Intended to be the fourth and final installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” was originally supposed to be released in theaters on October 1, 2021. Instead, it will release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 14, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Premiere

About ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’

“Hotel Transylvania” (2012) is a spooky, animated family comedy about Count Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) running a kooky hotel for his other creatures in Transylvania. Dracula discovered that his teen vampire daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) fell in love with the lost human backpacker, Johnny (Andy Samberg).

The 2015 sequel, co-written by Sandler, had Count Dracula meeting Mavis and Johnny’s child, and the 2018 threequel, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” followed the family and the rest of the Drack Pack on a luxury Monster Cruise Ship for the summer.

Through a series of mishaps, Dracula and his friends, including Murray the Mummy (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wayne the Werewolf (Steve Buscemi), are transformed into humans by Ericka Van Helsing’s (Kathryn Hahn) mysterious invention, the Monsterfication Ray. Johnny, eager to win the approval of his father-in-law, turns into a goofy-looking dragon and leads them to remote South America, which has the cure to turn them all back. The team must travel across the globe before it’s too late and before they drive each other off the wall.

Directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon and written by Amos Vernon, Nunzio Randazzo, and Genndy Tartakovsky, the film stars the voices of Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Hull, Fran Drescher, Brad Abrell, and Asher Blinkoff.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV