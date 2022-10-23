 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO Max HBO

How to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

The high-flying prequel series to “Game of Thrones” is ending its first season this Sunday, Oct. 23 on HBO. “House of the Dragon” chronicles the story of the Targaryen family civil war, which took place 200 years before the events of “GoT.” The Hightowers have made their move to install Aegon as king, but it seems unlikely that Princess Rhaenyra will accept the maneuver. The Dance of Dragons has just begun, and you can watch the exciting season finale of “House of the Dragon” with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale

About ‘House of the Dragon’

Set centuries before the White Walkers’ invasion of the Seven Kingdoms, “House of the Dragon” is a tale of intrigue, deceit and power. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen was named heir to the Iron Throne by her father, who had never sired a son to take the throne. But as the years pass and the king marries again, his new wife gives him what he’s never had before: a male child that could challenge Rhaenyra’s claim.

When the king dies, the question of inheritance comes to a head. Because of a mistaken assumption by the queen based on the fading king’s final words, their firstborn son Aegon is coronated instead of Rhaenyra. But Rhaenyra has at least three dragons on her side, and is unlikely to cede her claim to the throne. There will be war, but how bloody, and who will be left standing at the end?

Can You Stream ‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale For Free?

HBO Max does not currently offer its own free trial. However, customers who are not currently signed up to HBO Max can access a seven-day free trial if they sign up through Hulu.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

Check Out a Teaser for 'House of the Dragon' Season Finale

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.