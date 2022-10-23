How to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The high-flying prequel series to “Game of Thrones” is ending its first season this Sunday, Oct. 23 on HBO. “House of the Dragon” chronicles the story of the Targaryen family civil war, which took place 200 years before the events of “GoT.” The Hightowers have made their move to install Aegon as king, but it seems unlikely that Princess Rhaenyra will accept the maneuver. The Dance of Dragons has just begun, and you can watch the exciting season finale of “House of the Dragon” with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale

About ‘House of the Dragon’

Set centuries before the White Walkers’ invasion of the Seven Kingdoms, “House of the Dragon” is a tale of intrigue, deceit and power. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen was named heir to the Iron Throne by her father, who had never sired a son to take the throne. But as the years pass and the king marries again, his new wife gives him what he’s never had before: a male child that could challenge Rhaenyra’s claim.

When the king dies, the question of inheritance comes to a head. Because of a mistaken assumption by the queen based on the fading king’s final words, their firstborn son Aegon is coronated instead of Rhaenyra. But Rhaenyra has at least three dragons on her side, and is unlikely to cede her claim to the throne. There will be war, but how bloody, and who will be left standing at the end?

