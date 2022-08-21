How to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

You’ve seen the war for the Iron Throne, now dive into the history of the family that established it and ruled the Seven Kingdoms for thousands of years. The drama, action, and fantastical settings of Westeros are coming back to the screen on Sunday, Aug. 21 when “House of The Dragon” premieres on HBO and HBO Max. The show is a prequel series to “Game of Thrones,” set in a time when dragons were common, and the family that controlled them reigned supreme over the kingdom. For a limited time, you can get 40% OFF your next year of HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’

About ‘House of The Dragon’

“House of the Dragon” takes place 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and chronicles the events known in Westerosi history as The Dance of Dragons. Far from an elegant event, it was a brutal civil war among the Targaryen family.

As King Viserys the First continues to age, arguments over the line of succession to the Iron Throne crop up amongst two members of his family, Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen. Rhaenyra is Viserys’ only surviving child with his first wife, and Daemon is his younger brother and presumptive heir. The arguments soon devolve into a crisis that drags every family in Westeros into the conflict, one that can only be settled with fire and blood.

House of the Dragon August 21, 2022 The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires—real and imagined—crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm.

The show is based on an idea first introduced in the “Game of Thrones” novels by George R.R. Martin. The concept of the Targaryen civil war was fleshed out even further in “Fire and Blood,” the fictional family history of the Targaryens also written by Martin.

“House of The Dragon” will feature a large ensemble cast, headlined by Matt Smith (“Dr. Who”) and Emma D’Arcy (“Truth Seekers”) as Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen. Paddy Consadine (“Peaky Blinders”) plays King Viserys, while Rhys Ifans (“The King's Man”) portrays the Hand of the King Ser Otto Hightower.

