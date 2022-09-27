How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on September 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros host the Diamondbacks to begin 2-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (71-83, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (101-53, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.03 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -225, Diamondbacks +185; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a two-game series.

Houston is 101-53 overall and 50-23 at home. The Astros have gone 63-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Arizona is 71-83 overall and 31-42 on the road. The Diamondbacks are 34-15 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 24 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs while hitting .303 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 11-for-31 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 60 extra base hits (23 doubles, a triple and 36 home runs). Ketel Marte is 6-for-29 with four doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .200 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)