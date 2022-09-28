How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on September 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros face the Diamondbacks with 1-0 series lead

Arizona Diamondbacks (71-84, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (102-53, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.46 ERA, .89 WHIP, 180 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.82 ERA, .84 WHIP, 167 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -189, Diamondbacks +159; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Houston has a 102-53 record overall and a 51-23 record in home games. Astros pitchers have a collective 2.91 ERA, which ranks second in MLB play.

Arizona has a 71-84 record overall and a 31-43 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 37-70 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 37 home runs while slugging .614. Jose Altuve is 14-for-32 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 23 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 88 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 6-for-32 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .202 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: day-to-day (illness), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)