How to Watch 2021 World Series Game 2: Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on October 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves

When: Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT

TV: Fox

In Houston, Atlanta, and nationally, Game 2 of the World Series will air on FOX, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. FOX is also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

For fans in Atlanta and Houston, Sling TV is the cheapest option to stream Game 2 of the 2021 World Series. You can watch the game and the rest of the series for just $10 for your first month.

In addition to Houston and Atlanta, Sling TV also offers FOX in Austin, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Charlotte, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose.

World Series Game 1 Recap

Astros will look to even series with Braves in Game 2

By The Associated Press

Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (95-67, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:09 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (1-1, 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 158 strikeouts this postseason) Astros: Jose Urquidy (0-1, 3.62 ERA, .98 WHIP, 90 strikeouts this postseason)

WORLD SERIES: Atlanta leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: Max Fried and the Braves will take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 of the World Series.

The Astros were 51-30 in home games in 2021. Houston has a team batting average of .276 this postseason, Yordan Alvarez has led them with an average of .432, including eight extra base hits and nine RBIs.

The Braves were 46-35 on the road in 2021. Atlanta has hit 14 home runs this postseason, Freddie Freeman has accounted for three of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .595.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-2. A.J. Minter secured his first victory this postseason and Jorge Soler went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Framber Valdez registered his first loss of the postseason for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 70 extra base hits and is slugging .558.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 77 extra base hits and 106 RBIs.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Astros: .276 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Braves: .257 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Charlie Morton: (fibula), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).