How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on June 28, 2021: TV/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, June 28, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Thomas Eshelman (0-1, 7.27 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (8-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -306, Orioles +251; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trey Mancini and the Orioles will take on the Astros Monday.

The Astros are 26-13 on their home turf. Houston has hit 103 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Jose Altuve leads the team with 17, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

The Orioles are 12-28 on the road. Baltimore has hit 85 home runs as a team this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with 14, averaging one every 20.4 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 13-0. Jose Urquidy earned his sixth victory and Abraham Toro went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Houston. Thomas Eshelman took his first loss for Baltimore.

