MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on June 30, 2021: Live Stream

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-9, 7.54 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (6-4, 2.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -330, Orioles +265; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Astros are 26-15 in home games in 2020. The Houston offense has compiled a .277 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the MLB. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .341.

The Orioles are 14-28 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .394 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .554.

The Orioles won the last meeting 13-3. Alexander Wells notched his first victory and Maikel Franco went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI for Baltimore. Ralph Garza Jr. registered his second loss for Houston.