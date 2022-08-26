How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros Live Online on August 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN2 and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros take on the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (65-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-45, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-5, 6.25 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -229, Orioles +185; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros begin a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Houston has gone 42-18 in home games and 81-45 overall. The Astros have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .319.

Baltimore has a 28-35 record on the road and a 65-59 record overall. The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .392.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 34 doubles and 19 home runs for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 14-for-38 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander is second on the Orioles with 42 extra base hits (20 doubles and 22 home runs). Ryan Mountcastle is 9-for-39 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .284 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ryan Pressly: 15-Day IL (neck), Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (foot), Chas McCormick: day-to-day (finger), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)