MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on August 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series

Baltimore Orioles (66-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-46, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (5-4, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (12-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -181, Orioles +153; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Houston Astros leading the series 1-0.

Houston is 81-46 overall and 42-19 at home. The Astros have a 49-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Baltimore has gone 29-35 in road games and 66-59 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 31 home runs while slugging .599. Alex Bregman is 15-for-39 with six doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander is second on the Orioles with 42 extra base hits (20 doubles and 22 home runs). Ramon Urias is 10-for-33 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .277 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ryan Pressly: 15-Day IL (neck), Chas McCormick: day-to-day (finger), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)