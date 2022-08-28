How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros Live Online on August 28, 2022: TV/Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Orioles look to prolong win streak, take on the Astros

Baltimore Orioles (67-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-47, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (4-1, 4.73 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (16-3, 1.87 ERA, .85 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -269, Orioles +219; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will attempt to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Houston Astros.

Houston has gone 42-20 in home games and 81-47 overall. The Astros have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .423.

Baltimore has a 30-35 record on the road and a 67-59 record overall. The Orioles are 26-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 34 doubles, 19 home runs and 75 RBI for the Astros. Trey Mancini is 7-for-33 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins is sixth on the Orioles with a .267 batting average, and has 29 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 39 walks and 49 RBI. Anthony Santander is 10-for-40 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ryan Pressly: 15-Day IL (neck), Chas McCormick: day-to-day (finger), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)