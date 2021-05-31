How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Online on May 31, 2021: TV Options/Channels
On Monday, May 31, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox
- When: Monday, May 31, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: NESN and AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.
Houston and Boston will square off on Monday.
Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Astros: Jose Urquidy (3-2, 3.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 33 strikeouts).
The Astros are 17-12 in home games in 2020. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .329 is third in the league. Alex Bregman leads the team with an OBP of .379.
The Red Sox are 16-7 on the road. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .319 is fourth in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with an OBP of .393.
