How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on June 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

Houston and Boston will face off on Tuesday. Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (3-3, 2.94 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 54 strikeouts).

The Astros are 18-12 on their home turf. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .332 is third in the league. Alex Bregman leads the lineup with an OBP of .384.

The Red Sox have gone 16-8 away from home. Boston has hit 69 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Rafael Devers leads the club with 14, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 11-2. Jose Urquidy notched his fourth victory and Jose Altuve went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Houston. Eduardo Rodriguez registered his fourth loss for Boston.