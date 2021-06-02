How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on June 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox
- When: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT
- TV: NESN and AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NESN
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Southwest
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-