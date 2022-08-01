How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Online on August 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 1, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Monday, August 1, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

In Houston, Boston, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros begin 3-game series with the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (51-52, fifth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (67-36, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (8-6, 3.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -190, Red Sox +160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Houston has a 67-36 record overall and a 33-15 record in home games. The Astros have the second-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.03.

Boston is 51-52 overall and 25-25 on the road. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks third in the AL.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with a .310 batting average, and has 14 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 54 walks and 70 RBI. Yuli Gurriel is 11-for-36 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has eight home runs, 41 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .316 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 13-for-39 with three doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .246 batting average, 6.90 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Red Sox: Rafael Devers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)