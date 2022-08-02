How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on August 2, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Red Sox bring 1-0 series advantage over Astros into game 2

Boston Red Sox (52-52, fifth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (67-37, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (2-3, 4.15 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (6-6, 3.26 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -225, Red Sox +187; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros leading the series 1-0.

Houston has a 33-16 record at home and a 67-37 record overall. The Astros are 48-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Boston has a 26-25 record on the road and a 52-52 record overall. The Red Sox have a 36-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Red Sox are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 46 extra base hits (14 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs). Aledmys Diaz is 11-for-28 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Red Sox: Rafael Devers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)