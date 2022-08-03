MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Online on August 3, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Red Sox try to prolong win streak, play the Astros

Boston Red Sox (53-52, fifth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (67-38, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-3, 8.82 ERA, 2.27 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (9-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -231, Red Sox +188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will attempt to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Houston Astros.

Houston has a 67-38 record overall and a 33-17 record at home. The Astros have a 38-15 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Boston has a 53-52 record overall and a 27-25 record on the road. The Red Sox have hit 102 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Red Sox are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 55 RBI for the Astros. Aledmys Diaz is 12-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 30 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs while hitting .326 for the Red Sox. Bobby Dalbec is 6-for-32 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Red Sox: Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Eric Hosmer: day-to-day (neck), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)