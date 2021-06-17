 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Without Cable on June 17, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Astros: Jose Urquidy (4-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -134, White Sox +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Chicago will meet on Thursday.

The Astros are 22-13 on their home turf. Houston has slugged .452, good for first in the MLB. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The White Sox are 16-13 on the road. The Chicago offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .312.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

