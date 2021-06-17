MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Without Cable on June 17, 2021: Streaming
On Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox
- When: Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Astros: Jose Urquidy (4-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)
LINE: Astros -134, White Sox +116; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Chicago will meet on Thursday.
The Astros are 22-13 on their home turf. Houston has slugged .452, good for first in the MLB. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.
The White Sox are 16-13 on the road. The Chicago offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .312.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Chicago
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|AT&T SportsNet Southwest
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-