MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Without Cable on June 18, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, June 18, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (6-2, 1.89 ERA, .83 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (5-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -106, White Sox -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jose Urquidy. Urquidy threw seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with five strikeouts against Chicago.

The Astros are 23-13 on their home turf. Houston leads the American League in hitting with a .275 batting average, Michael Brantley leads the club with an average of .342.

The White Sox are 16-14 on the road. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .336, good for second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with a mark of .400.

The Astros won the last meeting 10-2. Jose Urquidy notched his fifth victory and Abraham Toro went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Houston. Dylan Cease took his third loss for Chicago.