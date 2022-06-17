How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Online on June 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 17, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox. You can watch the game exclusively with a a subscription to Apple TV+.

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox

In Houston, Chicago, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Moncada leads White Sox against the Astros following 5-hit performance

Chicago White Sox (30-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (39-24, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.88 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (6-3, 2.64 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -175, White Sox +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the Houston Astros after Yoan Moncada had five hits against the Tigers on Wednesday.

Houston is 39-24 overall and 16-10 in home games. The Astros have a 21-10 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 17-14 record on the road and a 30-31 record overall. The White Sox have gone 7-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has a .312 batting average to lead the Astros, and has eight doubles, two triples and 17 home runs. Michael Brantley is 14-for-34 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has nine doubles, six home runs and 29 RBI for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 12-for-31 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .266 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

White Sox: 6-4, .315 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jacob Meyers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (thumb), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (left elbow), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

White Sox: Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Jake Burger: day-to-day (hand), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Kopech: day-to-day (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)