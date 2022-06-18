How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on June 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros bring 1-0 series advantage over White Sox into game 2

Chicago White Sox (30-32, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (40-24, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (0-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (8-2, 1.94 ERA, .81 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -227, White Sox +189; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox with a 1-0 series lead.

Houston has gone 17-10 in home games and 40-24 overall. Astros hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Chicago has a 30-32 record overall and a 17-15 record in road games. The White Sox have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .250.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has eight doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Astros. Michael Brantley is 16-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has nine home runs, 33 walks and 30 RBI while hitting .268 for the White Sox. A.J. Pollock is 17-for-43 with four doubles, a home run and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .299 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jacob Meyers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (thumb), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (left elbow), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

White Sox: Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Kopech: day-to-day (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)