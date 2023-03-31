How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox 2023 Opening Weekend Games Live Online For Free

It’s the MLB’s Opening Weekend, and the Houston Astros go up against Chicago White Sox. The weekend games are airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to watch all the games this weekend including where you can watch the games for free with a trial subscription.

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox (Game 2)

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox (Game 3)

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox (Game 4)

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Fubo. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Fubo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

In Houston, Chicago, and nationally the game will be streaming on MLB Network for Game 2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

To view the entire schedules of each team and where they are playing, we suggest checking out our team pages:

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but Game 2 won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Opening Weekend on DIRECTV STREAM?

Whether you are in Space Town or the Windy City, you can stream the game on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling do not carry the channel, this is your best option to stream Astro games all year long via live TV streaming service.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available on DIRECTV STREAM’s five-day free trial.

In addition, when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM, you will also be able to stream sports on a number of other channels including FOX, ESPN, FS1 and college channels such as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Opening Weekend on Fubo?

Fubo carries both SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Chicago. So, whether you are in Astros’ or White Sox’ territory, you can check out the game on the sports-focused live streamer.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Opening Weekend on Hulu + Live TV?

Yes… but only if you live in Chicago or the surrounding area. You can use Hulu + Live TV to stream the game because the streamer carries NBC Sports Chicago. Unfortunately, AT&T SportsNet Southwest is not carried by Hulu, so you won’t find all the weekend games on that service if you live in the Astros’ market.

Can you stream Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Opening Weekend on Bally Sports+?

Nope. Neither AT&T SportsNet in Houston or NBC Sports in Chicago are operated by Bally. You’ll need to go with one of the other options.

Can you stream Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Opening Weekend on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV does not carry either NBC Sports Chicago or SportsNet Southwest, so you won’t be able to check out the game with this live TV streamer.

Can you stream Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Opening Weekend on YouTube TV?

Like with Hulu + Live TV, Chicago area residents will be able to watch the game on YouTube TV on NBC Sports Chicago. Unfortunately, Houston’s SportsNet Southwest is not carried on the service, so you will have to stream the game elsewhere.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros and White Sox square off for season opener

Location: Houston at Minute Maid Park (Home of the Astros)

Weather: Mid to High 80s, partly cloudy all weekend

Teams: