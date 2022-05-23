How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on May 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 23, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros start 3-game series with the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (17-20, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (27-15, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (1-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (3-2, 3.35 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -201, Guardians +171; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Cleveland Guardians to start a three-game series.

Houston has gone 12-5 at home and 27-15 overall. The Astros have a 14-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland is 17-20 overall and 8-8 in home games. The Guardians have a 5-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has six doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBI while hitting .245 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 12-for-34 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Owen Miller has 12 doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI while hitting .294 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 13-for-37 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: day-to-day (leg), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)