How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Live Online on May 24, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio). In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros meet in game 2 of series

Cleveland Guardians (18-20, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (27-16, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (1-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (3-2, 2.68 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -200, Guardians +170; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Houston Astros.

Houston is 12-6 in home games and 27-16 overall. The Astros are 18-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has gone 8-8 at home and 18-20 overall. The Guardians have a 16-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has six doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBI for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 12-for-34 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 10 home runs, 22 walks and 41 RBI while hitting .287 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 14-for-41 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.66 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: day-to-day (leg), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)