How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on July 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 19, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-4, 0.00 ERA) Astros: Zack Greinke (8-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -230, Indians +193; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians travel to take on the Houston Astros on Monday.

The Astros are 29-19 on their home turf. Houston is slugging .433 as a unit. Yordan Alvarez leads the club with a .509 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Indians are 23-24 in road games. Cleveland has slugged .399 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .516 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 4-3. Blake Taylor secured his first victory and Chas McCormick went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Houston. Emmanuel Clase took his third loss for Cleveland.