 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on July 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, July 19, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-4, 0.00 ERA) Astros: Zack Greinke (8-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -230, Indians +193; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians travel to take on the Houston Astros on Monday.

The Astros are 29-19 on their home turf. Houston is slugging .433 as a unit. Yordan Alvarez leads the club with a .509 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Indians are 23-24 in road games. Cleveland has slugged .399 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .516 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 4-3. Blake Taylor secured his first victory and Chas McCormick went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Houston. Emmanuel Clase took his third loss for Cleveland.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $84.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.