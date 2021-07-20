How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on July 20, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-3, 5.47 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (6-5, 2.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -177, Indians +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Cleveland will square off on Tuesday.

The Astros are 30-19 in home games in 2020. The Houston pitching staff averages 9 strikeouts per nine innings, Zack Greinke leads them with a mark of 6.6.

The Indians have gone 23-25 away from home. Cleveland has slugged .398 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .511 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 4-3. Greinke earned his ninth victory and Yordan Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Houston. J.C. Mejia took his fifth loss for Cleveland.