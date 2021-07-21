 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on July 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (1-3, 7.86 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (7-2, 2.80 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -245, Indians +202; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians travel to play the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

The Astros are 31-19 in home games in 2020. The Houston pitching staff averages 9 strikeouts per nine innings, Zack Greinke leads them with a mark of 6.6.

The Indians are 23-26 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .397 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .511 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 9-3. Luis Garcia earned his seventh victory and Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Houston. Triston McKenzie registered his fourth loss for Cleveland.

AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

