How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on August 10, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.
In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Astros: Jake Odorizzi (4-6, 4.95 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)
LINE: Astros -181, Rockies +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to play the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
The Astros are 35-23 on their home turf. The Houston offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .329.
The Rockies are 13-40 on the road. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .366.
The Rockies won the last meeting 6-3. Austin Gomber earned his first victory and Yonathan Daza went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Jose Urquidy registered his second loss for Houston.
