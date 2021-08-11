MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on August 11, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-8, 4.73 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (7-3, 3.22 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -256, Rockies +208; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan McMahon and the Rockies will take on the Astros Wednesday.

The Astros are 36-23 on their home turf. Houston has hit 150 home runs as a team this season. Jose Altuve leads the club with 25, averaging one every 16.3 at-bats.

The Rockies are 13-41 in road games. Colorado has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .367.

The Astros won the last meeting 5-0. Jake Odorizzi recorded his fifth victory and Taylor Jones went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI for Houston. Jon Gray registered his eighth loss for Colorado.