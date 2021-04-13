How to Watch Astros vs. Tigers Live Stream on April 13, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Chicago the game is streaming on [A&T SportsNet Southwest]. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Wisconsin – this is your only option to stream Tigers games on your local RSN all year long. AT&T SportsNet Southwest is also available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Matthew Boyd of the Tigers, will go up against Jake Odorizzi of the Astros in the pitching matchup. The teams meet for the first time this year. Detroit leads the season series 1-0.

The Astros went 20-8 on their home field in 2020. Houston hit .240 as a team last year while averaging 8.0 hits per game.

The Tigers finished 11-20 in road games in 2020. Detroit pitchers had a WHIP of 1.43 last year while striking out 7.4 hitters per game.

