MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Astros vs. Tigers Live Stream on April 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Chicago the game is streaming on [A&T SportsNet Southwest]. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Wisconsin – this is your only option to stream Tigers games on your local RSN all year long. AT&T SportsNet Southwest is also available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.