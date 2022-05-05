How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Game Live Online on May 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros host the Tigers on home winning streak

Detroit Tigers (8-15, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (14-11, second in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (2-1, 5.95 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -170, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Detroit Tigers.

Houston has a 5-4 record at home and a 14-11 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .294 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Detroit has an 8-15 record overall and a 5-9 record at home. The Tigers have gone 3-11 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has two doubles and eight home runs for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 15-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Meadows has three doubles, two triples and 11 RBI for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 4-for-27 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .233 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .213 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (right groin soreness), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)