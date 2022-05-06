How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Game Live Online on May 6, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros host the Tigers, aim to continue home win streak

Detroit Tigers (8-16, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (15-11, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, six strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (1-1, 4.15 ERA, .97 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -197, Tigers +167; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Detroit Tigers.

Houston is 15-11 overall and 6-4 in home games. The Astros have a 6-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit is 8-16 overall and 5-9 in home games. The Tigers are 0-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with eight home runs while slugging .627. Kyle Tucker is 13-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Javier Baez has four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI for the Tigers. Jeimer Candelario is 8-for-31 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .235 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .222 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)