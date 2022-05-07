 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers Game Live Online on May 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Outside those markets, you can watch the game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $89.99-----
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Tigers aim to break slide in game against the Astros

Detroit Tigers (8-17, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (16-11, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2, 5.33 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (1-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -199, Tigers +169; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers head into the matchup against the Houston Astros after losing three straight games.

Houston has a 7-4 record in home games and a 16-11 record overall. The Astros are 11-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Detroit has an 8-17 record overall and a 5-9 record in home games. The Tigers have a 0-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has two doubles and eight home runs for the Astros. Chas McCormick is 8-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI while hitting .193 for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 9-for-41 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .239 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .209 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: day-to-day (illness), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

