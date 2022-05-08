 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Game Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros look to keep home win streak going, host the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (8-18, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (17-11, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: TBD; Astros: Jake Odorizzi (2-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep their seven-game home win streak alive when they take on the Detroit Tigers.

Houston is 17-11 overall and 8-4 at home. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.06 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

Detroit has gone 5-9 at home and 8-18 overall. The Tigers are 5-8 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 RBI for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 10-for-33 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Meadows has three doubles and two triples for the Tigers. Jeimer Candelario is 10-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .234 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .216 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: day-to-day (illness), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

