How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on August 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 23, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (3-3, 5.03 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (11-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -237, Royals +194; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Kansas City will face off on Monday.

The Astros are 39-24 on their home turf. The Houston offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .319.

The Royals are 23-37 on the road. Kansas City has slugged .389 this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .517 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 6-3. Ryan Pressly earned his fifth victory and Aledmys Diaz went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI for Houston. Wade Davis registered his third loss for Kansas City.