How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on August 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (3-8, 5.24 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (9-6, 3.32 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -234, Royals +193; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Kansas City will face off on Tuesday.

The Astros are 39-25 on their home turf. The Houston pitching staff averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Zack Greinke leads them with a mark of 6.3.

The Royals have gone 24-37 away from home. Kansas City has a team on-base percentage of .303, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .350.

The Royals won the last meeting 7-1. Daniel Lynch notched his fourth victory and Whit Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBI for Kansas City. Greinke took his fourth loss for Houston.