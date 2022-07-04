How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on July 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Lopez leads Royals against the Astros after 4-hit performance

Kansas City Royals (29-48, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (51-27, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (1-4, 5.20 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -240, Royals +200; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Houston Astros after Nicky Lopez had four hits against the Tigers on Sunday.

Houston is 24-11 in home games and 51-27 overall. Astros hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Kansas City has a 15-23 record in road games and a 29-48 record overall. The Royals are 11-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has nine doubles, two triples and 23 home runs while hitting .310 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 12-for-35 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 11 home runs while slugging .438. Andrew Benintendi is 14-for-36 with a double and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .251 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Royals: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)