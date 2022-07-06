MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Live Online on July 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros host the Royals, aim to extend home win streak

Kansas City Royals (29-50, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (53-27, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (3-9, 4.24 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (6-3, 2.58 ERA, .96 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -272, Royals +222; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros, on a nine-game home winning streak, host the Kansas City Royals.

Houston has gone 26-11 in home games and 53-27 overall. The Astros are 30-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Kansas City is 29-50 overall and 15-25 in road games. The Royals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .240.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Astros hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has a .313 batting average to lead the Astros, and has nine doubles, two triples and 25 home runs. Jose Altuve is 11-for-36 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has 12 doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 7-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 9-1, .264 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Royals: 3-7, .255 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)