How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on July 7, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros face the Royals with 2-1 series lead

Kansas City Royals (30-50, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (53-28, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (1-5, 7.27 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (10-3, 2.03 ERA, .83 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -350, Royals +278; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Kansas City Royals with a 2-1 series lead.

Houston is 53-28 overall and 26-12 at home. The Astros are 29-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City has a 30-50 record overall and a 16-25 record on the road. The Royals have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .307.

The teams match up Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Astros are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 10 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs while hitting .312 for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 10-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has 13 doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Royals. Whit Merrifield is 12-for-39 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .261 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Royals: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Royals: Bobby Witt Jr.: day-to-day (hand), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)