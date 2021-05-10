 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Live Online on May 10, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, May 10, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

The Los Angeles Angels travel to take on the Houston Astros on Monday. Astros: Luis Garcia (0-3, 3.28 ERA, .97 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Astros are 13-7 against opponents from the AL West. The Houston offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the American League. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with an average of .362.

The Angels are 6-9 against teams from the AL West. Los Angeles ranks third in the MLB in hitting with a .259 batting average, Mike Trout leads the club with an average of .376.

The Angels won the last meeting 4-2. Chris Rodriguez recorded his first victory and Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Luis Garcia registered his second loss for Houston.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

