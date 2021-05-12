How to Watch Angels vs. Astros Live Online on May 12, 2021: TV Channels/Stream

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

