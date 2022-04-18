How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Game Live Online on April 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, April 18, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Angels visit the Astros on 3-game road win streak

Los Angeles Angels (6-3) vs. Houston Astros (5-4)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (1-0, 1.50 ERA, .33 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -159, Angels +137; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels hit the road against the Houston Astros aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Houston had a 95-67 record overall and a 51-30 record at home last season. The Astros pitching staff had a collective 3.78 ERA while averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Los Angeles went 77-85 overall and 38-43 on the road last season. The Angels averaged three extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

INJURIES: Astros: Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (health and safety protocols), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)

Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (hand), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)