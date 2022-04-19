How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels play in game 2 of series

Los Angeles Angels (6-4) vs. Houston Astros (6-4)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, six strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (1-0, .93 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -155, Angels +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Houston went 95-67 overall and 51-30 in home games a season ago. The Astros slugged .444 with a .339 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Los Angeles went 77-85 overall and 38-43 in road games last season. The Angels slugged .407 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.2 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)

Angels: Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (illness), Mike Trout: day-to-day (hand), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)