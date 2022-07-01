How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Live Online on July 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 1, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Houston, Los Angeles, and nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros host the Angels to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (37-41, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (48-27, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (6-5, 4.24 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (5-3, 2.73 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -159, Angels +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels to begin a three-game series.

Houston has a 21-11 record at home and a 48-27 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 37-41 record overall and a 16-18 record on the road. The Angels have a 13-30 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams match up Friday for the eighth time this season. The Astros lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has a .316 batting average to lead the Astros, and has eight doubles, two triples and 23 home runs. Alex Bregman is 14-for-35 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has 17 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 15-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .236 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Angels: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (concussion), Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (concussion), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Angels: Archie Bradley: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)