How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on July 2, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros host the Angels on 5-game home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (37-42, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (49-27, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (6-3, 4.36 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -139, Angels +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Angels.

Houston is 22-11 at home and 49-27 overall. The Astros have a 27-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles is 37-42 overall and 16-19 in road games. Angels pitchers have a collective 3.87 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The teams match up Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Astros lead the season series 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 23 home runs, 37 walks and 56 RBI while hitting .316 for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 13-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 10 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 12-for-30 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .244 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Angels: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (concussion), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Angels: Archie Bradley: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)