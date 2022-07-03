 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on July 3, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros host the Angels on home winning streak

Los Angeles Angels (37-43, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (50-27, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (1-2, 4.36 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (8-3, 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -226, Angels +187; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels trying to extend a six-game home winning streak.

Houston is 23-11 in home games and 50-27 overall. The Astros have the No. 1 team ERA in baseball at 2.89.

Los Angeles has a 16-20 record in road games and a 37-43 record overall. The Angels have a 17-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Astros have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has a .311 batting average to lead the Astros, and has eight doubles, two triples and 23 home runs. Alex Bregman is 12-for-36 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 RBI for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 11-for-32 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .246 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Angels: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Angels: Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

