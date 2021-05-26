 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 26, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 30 Top Cable Channels

