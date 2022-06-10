How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 10, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Friday, June 10, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida). In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Marlins bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Astros

Miami Marlins (25-30, fourth in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (36-21, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-2, 2.32 ERA, .97 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (3-4, 3.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -151, Marlins +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Houston Astros.

Houston has a 15-8 record at home and a 36-21 record overall. The Astros rank fifth in the majors with 73 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Miami has a 10-16 record on the road and a 25-30 record overall. The Marlins have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.77.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has six doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 38 RBI for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 10-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 37 RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 9-for-26 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Marlins: 6-4, .275 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (left elbow), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)