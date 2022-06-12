How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros host the Marlins on home losing streak

Miami Marlins (27-30, fourth in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (36-23, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-0, .75 ERA, .75 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (7-2, 2.13 ERA, .84 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -231, Marlins +191; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros look to end their three-game home skid with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Houston is 36-23 overall and 15-10 at home. The Astros have hit 75 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

Miami has gone 12-16 in road games and 27-30 overall. The Marlins have the 10th-best team ERA in baseball at 3.71.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 13 doubles, six home runs and 28 RBI for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 18-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins with 23 extra base hits (seven doubles, four triples and 12 home runs). Jesus Sanchez is 5-for-22 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by three runs

Marlins: 7-3, .247 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (left elbow), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (covid), Pablo Lopez: day-to-day (wrist), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)